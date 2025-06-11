Illinois airport ranks worst for flight delays in US, according to study

The Brief A recent study highlights U.S. airports that had the worst delays in 2024. Illinois' Decatur Airport ranked first, recording an average delay of nearly 33 minutes per flight. Belleville and Rockford were also among the worst for delays.



A recent study says Decatur Airport had the longest average flight delays of any airport in the U.S. in 2024, with two other Illinois airports also landing among the country’s most delayed.

What we know:

Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics, online tour operator Exoticca found Decatur Airport topped the list with an average of 32.89 minutes of delay per flight in 2024.

Belleville’s MidAmerica St. Louis Airport ranked tenth at 27.77 minutes, while Rockford’s airport came in at number 19 with an average delay of 25.92 minutes.

Decatur also saw 2.31% of its flights canceled in 2024, while Belleville had a slightly higher rate at 2.55%.

Big picture view:

Rounding out the Top 5 on the list following Decatur were Plattsburgh, New York; Christiansted, Virgin Islands; Mason City, Iowa; and Concord, North Carolina.

Dig deeper:

The study analyzed data from more than 7.5 million U.S. flights and where they were departing from. It then measured total minutes of delay and cancelation rates, and their causes, before ranking airports by their average delay per flight and most canceled flights.