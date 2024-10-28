Illinois allocating funds from cannabis taxes, opioid settlements to address mental health challenges

Illinois is allocating funds from cannabis taxes and opioid settlements to address mental health challenges across the state.

State lawmakers are targeting this specialized funding to help alleviate the shortage of mental health professionals in Illinois. Their efforts include bolstering mental health infrastructure and expanding access to substance-use treatment and harm-reduction services statewide.

Lawmakers recently convened a hearing focused on mental health and addiction issues.

"Given the progress on behavioral health in addition to the intense needs we all see in the stretched behavioral health workforce, I think it's even more timely that we look really closely at how we are funding behavioral health, in particular the ways that we are funding it outside of general revenue funds," said state Rep. Lindsey LaPointe (D-Chicago).

Representatives from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Chicago Recovery Alliance also presented their ideas on improving mental healthcare accessibility.