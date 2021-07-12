Illinois announces 3 $100K 'All In for the Win' winners in Quincy, Springfield and Chicago

Three names from Quincy, Springfield and Chicago were chosen Monday as the $100K winners in Illinois' ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery.

Illinois officials urge Illinoisans who live in those counties or cities to check their phones and emails regularly to see if they have won.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said it will notify winners by phone or email. Winners will have seven days to sign and send an authorization form to IDPH to collect their prizes.

The Illinois Lottery will also help guide winners through the claims process.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The winners' names will be announced eight days after each draw, unless they choose to remain anonymous.

Last Thursday, the first million-dollar winner was chosen in Chicago, and three $150,000 scholarship winners were picked in DeKalb County, suburban Cook County and Chicago. The state will celebrate the winners and announce their names on Friday, unless they choose to remain anonymous.

Advertisement

For more information on the prizes and schedule of the ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery, visit allin.illinois.gov.