First winners of Illinois' vaccine lottery announced, including $1M cash prize winner

article

The first winners for Illinois' $10 million ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery were chosen Thursday, including one $1 million dollar winner.

The drawings were conducted by the Illinois Lottery.

Illinois officials said the $1 million cash prize winner is from Chicago.

Additionally, three $150,000 scholarships were awarded to individuals in DeKalb County, suburban Cook County and Chicago.

Illinois officials urge Illinoisans who live in those counties or cities to check their phones and emails regularly to see if they have won.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said it will notify winners by phone or email Thursday afternoon.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Winners will have seven days to sign and send an authorization form to IDPH to collect their prizes.

The Illinois Lottery will also help guide winners through the claims process.

The winners' names will be announced eight days after each draw, unless they choose to remain anonymous.

Advertisement