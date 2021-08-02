Illinois announces 3 more $100K winners in state's vaccine lottery

Three more Illinois residents have won $100,000 each in the state's vaccine lottery.

The fourth vaccine lottery drawing took place Monday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said it will be notifying the winners by phone or email starting Monday afternoon.

The winners are from Macon County, Schaumburg and Springfield.

Health officials said if you are in those cities and counties, you should keep your phone on and check your emails regularly.

No personal information will be requested in the initial phone or email notification, officials aid.

Winners will have seven days to complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process.

The state saw an increase in vaccinations this last week, averaging 27,400 vaccinations per day.

For more information on the prizes and schedule of the vaccine lottery, visit allin.illinois.gov.