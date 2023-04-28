Proposed legislation streamlines anti-bullying protocol in Illinois schools

A bill that would tighten anti-bullying protocols in Illinois schools will be headed to the State Senate.

The bill requires schools to notify parents of students involved in bullying incidents within 24 hours of the administration being made aware of the situation.

It also expands the definition of bullying to include physical appearance, socioeconomic status, parenting status and academic status.

"Updating Illinois’ bullying laws to reflect the realities of cyberbullying on the internet and on social media sites will help school districts understand when these incidents are occurring," said Senator Sara Feigenholtz. "With rising mental health crises and suicide rates among our youth, this is a critical measure that will promote the safety and protection of all Illinois students."

This measure was brought to Illinois senators by a family who lost their son to suicide after being bullied by classmates.

The bill passed the Senate's education committee earlier this week to move to the floor for consideration.