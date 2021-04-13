Illinois Attorney General investigates hack of office’s computer system

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Tuesday said his office’s computer network was compromised in a hack.

Investigators in Raoul’s office and federal investigators have been working on the case since the hack was discovered Saturday morning, Raoul’s office said in a statement.

"This investigation is ongoing, and I am committed to resolving this situation as soon as possible to ensure that the Attorney General’s office can continue to provide critical services to the people of Illinois," Raoul said in the statement.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Raoul did not detail what information was compromised or who may have conducted the hack.