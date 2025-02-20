Illinois auto shop owner allegedly sold drugs out of business, police find $11K and gun during search

article

The Brief Police executed a search warrant at Victor's Auto Shop following reports of drug sales. Investigators seized cocaine, cannabis, a loaded revolver, and over $11,000 in cash. The suspect, previously arrested in 2023 on similar charges, was driving with a revoked license.



An Illinois auto shop owner was arrested this week for allegedly selling drugs out of his business.

What we know:

Waukegan police arrested Victor Montes De Oca Lopez, 63, after executing a search warrant at his auto shop on Belvidere Road early Wednesday morning.

Officers from the department’s Community Crimes Division searched the business around 7:25 a.m. after receiving information that Montes De Oca Lopez was allegedly selling drugs from the location.

Before the search, investigators stopped him as he was leaving his home and found that he was driving with a revoked license.

Inside the business, detectives discovered 31 grams of cocaine and 59 grams of cannabis in his office. A loaded revolver was found in another part of the shop. Authorities also seized $11,094 in cash, pending forfeiture proceedings.

Montes De Oca Lopez was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver within 500 feet of a park, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver within 500 feet of a school, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession ammunition by a felon.

Prior Arrest:

Montes De Oca Lopez has faced legal trouble before. In October 2023, he was arrested for possessing a firearm and cocaine—a case that remains pending.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.