New Illinois laws: Gov. Pritzker signs 4 bills into law Thursday

Gov. JB Pritzker signed four bills into law Thursday, including one that makes Illinois the first state in the nation to ban police from lying to children during interrogations.

Pritzker said allowing police to lie to children during interrogations has led to a number of false confessions from minors.

That law will go into effect Jan. 1.

Gov. Pritzker also signed other criminal justice initiatives to fight mass incarceration, and to study ways to cut down on the state's prison population.

Additionally, the governor signed a bill that will make it easier for people of color to get cannabis dispensary licenses.

The new law creates three lotteries that will take place over the summer, and will allow the distribution of 185 new licenses.

The first lottery is scheduled to take place July 29, where 55 licenses will be distributed.