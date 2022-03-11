Illinois bill would allow voters to recall Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx

A bill has been introduced making a path for voters to recall Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx.

The bill was filed by Illinois State Rep. Tim Butler of Central Illinois. He says Foxx has "created a crisis of confidence in the Cook County judicial system."

Butler cited the Jussie Smollett case and a shooting investigation from last year, where Foxx refused to file charges against five gang members who participated in a deadly shootout on Chicago’s West Side.

Earlier this week, the village of Orland Park filed a resolution calling on Foxx to resign.

On Thursday night after Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in Cook County Jail for staging a fake hate crime against himself in 2019, Foxx wrote an opinion piece for the Sun-Times where she lambasted the court proceedings as "mob justice" and a politically motivated "kangaroo prosecution."