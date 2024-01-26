Expand / Collapse search
Illinois Board of Elections to finalize ballot decisions on Tuesday

By FOX 32 News
Published 
2024 Election
FOX 32 Chicago

Board of Elections hearing on excluding Trump, Biden from Illinois ballot

A hearing was held Friday morning before the states Board of Elections regarding efforts to keep both former President Donald Trump and President Biden off the ballot in Illinois.

CHICAGO - The Illinois Board of Elections will soon vote on ballot objections to both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

The board heard arguments on Friday for reasons to disqualify both men from being a candidate in the March 19th primary.

Trump's candidacy is being questioned due to his role and lack of action in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, while objections to a second term for President Biden allege support for foreign enemies.

The board is expected to announce its decision on Tuesday.