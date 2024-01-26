Illinois Board of Elections to finalize ballot decisions on Tuesday

The Illinois Board of Elections will soon vote on ballot objections to both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

The board heard arguments on Friday for reasons to disqualify both men from being a candidate in the March 19th primary.

Trump's candidacy is being questioned due to his role and lack of action in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, while objections to a second term for President Biden allege support for foreign enemies.

The board is expected to announce its decision on Tuesday.