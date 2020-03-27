Illinois Broadcasters are Uniting Against Hunger

Illinois Broadcasters all across the state are Uniting Against Hunger and we need your help!

FOX 32 Chicago has joined forces with the Greater Chicago Food Depository and the Northern Illinois Food Bank to lend a hand to those struggling to put food on the table.

Even before the pandemic, those agencies helped to feed well over a million people each year.

But as the ranks of the unemployed grow, the need to stock the shelves of local food banks, will only grow as well!

Today, you can help your neighbors in-need by making a donation now at FeedingIllinois.org/Unite. Or you can Text FEEDIL to 91999.

Your generous gift will help make sure families in our communities have enough to eat.

Together we can make a difference!