Illinois brothers face new weapons charges while on parole

The Brief Two Waukegan brothers were arrested in connection with alleged weapons offenses after a domestic dispute. Police say one brother fired a shot inside their home, and a stolen handgun was later found. Both men were on parole for previous weapons convictions, and authorities issued warrants for parole violations.



Two brothers from Waukegan were arrested this week following a domestic-related incident that police say involved gunfire and a stolen weapon.

Authorities say both men have prior weapons convictions and were already on parole.

What we know:

Detectives from the Waukegan Police Department arrested Jordan Hill, 20, and Latrell Hill, 22, on Feb. 19 after an investigation into a domestic dispute that led to a shot being fired inside their home.

Police say the incident followed an earlier pursuit that started in another jurisdiction and ended in Waukegan.

On Wednesday, officers spotted Jordan Hill near his residence and approached him for questioning. During the encounter, they reportedly found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a 30-round magazine on him.

Investigators believe this was the weapon Latrell Hill allegedly used to fire a round in their home during a previous domestic dispute. Police say the gun was reported stolen from Chicago.

Jordan Hill faces charges including unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a weapon without a FOID card, and unlawful possession of a weapon without a concealed carry license.

Latrell Hill, who already had an active warrant for aggravated fleeing and eluding, domestic battery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, being an armed habitual offender, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Latrell and Jordan Hill

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed details about the circumstances leading up to the alleged gunfire inside the residence.

What's next:

The Illinois Department of Corrections issued parole violation warrants for the brothers, and both of them remain in custody.

It is unclear when they will appear in court.