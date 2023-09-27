Expand / Collapse search

Independent cannabis transporters push for state funding

State Representative La Shawn Ford stood with activists to urge Illinois lawmakers to begin accepting transporter applications for social equity grants.

CHICAGO - Solutions are on the way for Illinois third-party licensed cannabis transporters who are in need of funding and legislation.

State Representative La Shawn Ford joined activists to call on the state of Illinois to release funding and accept applications for social equity grants.

"Today, I stand with the independent transporters urging the state of Illinois to live up to its promise to social equity. Release the funds so that the third-party transporters can join this lucrative, budding business of cannabis," Ford said. 

In addition, Rep Ford said the legislation pushed to help strengthen their businesses.