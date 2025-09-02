Illinois cleaning woman accused of stealing $11K of jewelry from client's home

article

The Brief An Illinois cleaning woman has been charged with stealing about $11,000 in jewelry from a client’s home. Police say Frances Carter, 44, took the items while cleaning, but the jewelry was later recovered. She was released ahead of her trial and is due back in court on Sept. 29.



A cleaning woman has been charged with stealing over $11,000 worth of jewelry from a client's Glen Ellyn home.

What we know:

Frances Carter, 44, was arrested Monday and charged with one felony count of residential burglary, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

The charge came after a Glen Ellyn resident reported on July 20 that jewelry, including a 14K white gold diamond ring and a 14K yellow gold tennis bracelet, had been stolen from her home sometime after Oct. 11, 2024. The estimated value of the stolen jewelry was valued at roughly $11,000, officials said.

An investigation into the theft led police to Carter, who allegedly stole the jewelry while cleaning the woman's home.

Glen Ellyn Police Chief Philip Norton said the victim's jewelry was recovered during the investigation.

What they're saying:

"It is alleged that Ms. Carter betrayed the trust placed in her and used her position as a cleaning woman to gain access to her victim’s home, and once inside, stole thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "While the benefits of hiring a cleaning service can be advantageous, such as freeing up time to spend with family, pursue a hobby or simply allowing you some extra free time to relax, you must remember that when you hire a cleaning service, you are allowing unsupervised people in your home."

What's next:

Carter was released from custody ahead of her trial on the condition she has no contact with the victims in the case.

Her next court appearance was scheduled for Sept. 29.