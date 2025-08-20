Texas truck driver busted with 15 kilos of cocaine in Chicago area: police

article

The Brief A Texas truck driver was arrested in Kankakee County after state police found 15 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop on I-57. Authorities say 63-year-old Dwayne B. Cook was charged with trafficking and intent to deliver a controlled substance. He remains in custody at the Jerome Cobs Detention Center awaiting his first court appearance.



A truck driver from Texas is facing charges after a traffic stop netted 15 kilos of cocaine Saturday morning in Kankakee County.

What we know:

Dwayne B. Cook, 63, was pulled over around 3:24 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 near milepost 302 in Chebanse, according to Illinois State Police.

During the safety inspection, state police found 15 kilo bundles of suspected cocaine, weighing roughly 40 pounds.

Cook was arrested and charged with controlled substance trafficking and intent to deliver a controlled substance, both class X felonies.

What's next:

Cook is being held at the Jerome Cobs Detention Center ahead of his first court hearing.