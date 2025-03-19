Illinois community colleges see record enrollment increase, state says

The Brief Illinois community colleges saw a nearly 9% increase in enrollment over the last year, according to the latest numbers. It's the largest increase in enrollment since the state began tracking data back in the 1990s. The new mark returns statewide community college enrollment back to pre-pandemic levels, officials said.



Community colleges in Illinois collectively saw a nearly 9% year-over-year increase in enrollment, returning the overall headcount to pre-pandemic levels, the state announced.

The enrollment increase between last spring semester and this spring semester is the largest since the Illinois Community College Board began collecting system-wide enrollment data in the late 1990s, according to a news release.

What we know:

Illinois has the third-largest community college system in the nation, according to Gov. JB Pritzker.

With the increase this semester, the number of students attending Illinois community colleges has returned to pre-pandemic levels of just over 283,000 full and part-time students. In the spring of 2021, the overall enrollment statewide was just under 240,000.

State officials said the pandemic "significantly impacted" enrollment, but community colleges have been working to recruit and retain students.

Oakton Community College in Des Plaines.

In addition, the state reported that 40 of the 45 community colleges in the state saw an increase in enrollment between spring of 2024 and this spring semester.

The number of dual credit programs available to high school students to earn college credit has increased more than 60% since the spring semester of 2021.

What they're saying:

Pritzker and other state officials touted the enrollment mark.

"With the largest Spring-to-Spring enrollment increase and the third straight year of growth, our community colleges have not only bounced back from the pandemic – they are now stronger than ever thanks to our historic investments in education," he said.

Brian Durham, the executive director of the Illinois Community College Board, added, "Illinois’ continued investment in accessible and affordable community college education has made a direct and lasting impact in the lives of thousands of additional students who are now using community colleges as a pathway to better lives and brighter futures."