Illinois comptroller Susana Mendoza tests positive for COVID-19

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said Sunday she's tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, Mendoza said she tested positive Sunday morning for COVID-19. The comptroller added she has been vaccinated and received a booster shot.

Mendoza, 50, encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and get a booster shot "to be best protected from developing serious or life-threatening symptoms."

Mendoza's office said she must cancel a full schedule of events, including an address about Illinois' finances she was slated to deliver to the City Club of Chicago on Tuesday. The event will be rescheduled for Sept. 14.

Residents who need help finding a COVID-19 vaccine should visit Chicago.gov/COVIDvax or stop by one of the city health department's clinics this weekend at Daley and Wright Colleges.