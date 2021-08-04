Illinois Congressman Danny Davis pleads for communities of color to get vaccinated

Illinois Congressman Danny Davis is pushing for communities of color to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Davis held a news conference Wednesday morning at Marshall High School on the West Side where he was joined by former local NBA players and a team of doctors to set up a pop-up clinic.



Davis says he wants to help provide options for people on the West Side to get the COVID vaccine and important health care.

"We're not going to give up on getting people vaccinated. We're not going to give up because we know what the alternatives are," Davis said.

Davis urges those who have been vaccinated to have a conversation with friends or family who haven't yet.