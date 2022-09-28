Illinois congressman opposes new train merger that would link Canada, US and Mexico
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A proposed merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern would create the only single-line railway linking Canada, the United States and Mexico.
However, Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of the 8th district wants to see this train come to a halt.
He says the merger will cause a negative environmental and economic impact.
The congressman represents the largest metropolitan area of anywhere in the country affected by this potential merger.