Illinois congressman opposes new train merger that would link Canada, US and Mexico

Cook County
Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of the 8th district wants to see a proposed train merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern come to a halt.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A proposed merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern would create the only single-line railway linking Canada, the United States and Mexico.

He says the merger will cause a negative environmental and economic impact.

The congressman represents the largest metropolitan area of anywhere in the country affected by this potential merger.