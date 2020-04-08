Illinois COVID-19 cases rise to 15,078; total number of deaths now 462

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Fox 32 News on the go by clicking here

CHICAGO -- Illinois health officials on Wednesday announced 1,529 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to 15,078.

There are also another 82 deaths from the disease in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, which is the largest single-day jump in deaths for the state so far. The state’s death toll is now 462 people.

The virus has been reported in 78 of the state's 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Of the 82 new deaths announced Wednesday, the youngest is a man in his 30s, while the oldest is a person in their 90s, IDPH said.

On Tuesday, Illinois announced 73 additional deaths related to the virus, which at the time was the largest single-day jump in deaths for the state so far.

“Let these numbers be a terrible reminder of the seriousness of this pandemic,” Pritzker had said.

Governor Pritzker also announced Tuesday that a staffer in his office tested positive for the virus.

The governor on Friday recommended for the first time that people wear face coverings when venturing outside.

“This virus can be spread through droplets, like when you sneeze or cough,” Pritzker said. “So, blocking that by wearing a mask in public seems like a commonsense way to do what’s right for everyone. The most important thing you could do frankly is stay home.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

