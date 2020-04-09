Illinois COVID-19 cases rise to 16,422; total number of deaths tops 500

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Fox 32 News on the go by clicking here

CHICAGO -- Illinois health officials on Thursday announced 1,344 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to 16,422.

There are also another 66 deaths from the disease in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state’s death toll is now 528 people.

The virus has been reported in at least 78 of the state's 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Of the 66 new deaths announced Thursday, the youngest is a woman in her 30s, while the oldest is a woman in her 100s, IDPH said.

On Wednesday, Illinois announced 82 additional deaths related to the virus, which was the largest single-day jump in deaths for the state so far.

Also on Wednesday, health officials provided Illinois residents with a sign of hope.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, who is the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said that although cases of COVID-19 are still increasing in the state, the rate at which they are increasing is less than it was before.

“Today we are reporting a total of 15,078 cases, including 462 lives lost to COVID-19. That represents an increase of 1,529 cases and 82 lives lost over the last 24 hours. These are our highest numbers to date, and although the numbers are still increasing, I will tell you that the rate at which they are increasing is less, and that is a good sign. We are not seeing the exponential growth that we were seeing before,” Dr. Ezike said.

“But even as there may be some glimmers of hope, I say that physical distancing has to, must continue to be the way that we reduce the spread of this virus. Please stay home,” she added.

Governor JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that a staffer in his office tested positive for the virus.

The governor on Friday recommended for the first time that people wear face coverings when venturing outside.

“This virus can be spread through droplets, like when you sneeze or cough,” Pritzker said. “So, blocking that by wearing a mask in public seems like a commonsense way to do what’s right for everyone. The most important thing you could do frankly is stay home.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

