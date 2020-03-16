Illinois COVID-19 tally hits 105 as officials announce 12 new cases

Twelve new cases of coronavirus in Illinois were confirmed by health officials Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 105.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said the cases are now spread across 15 counties, including Peoria and Will counties, which are reporting their first cases.

“Information so far suggests that most COVID-19 illness is mild,” health officials said in a news release. “However, older people and people of all ages with severe chronic medical conditions, like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes, seem to be at higher risk of developing serious illness.”

ALL ILLINOIS BARS AND RESTAURANTS ORDERED TO CLOSE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARCH 30

The health department said the number of coronavirus cases not related to travel is increasing.

“We know there is a lot of concern as the number of cases and locations increase,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “However, not everyone who has respiratory symptoms like cough and shortness of breath needs to be tested. Similarly, not everyone who is infected with novel coronavirus needs medical treatment."

"We want to make sure those at higher risk of severe illness are prioritized for testing and that they can receive the medical care they need. We ask those who have mild symptoms to stay home so the health care system is not overwhelmed.”

Health officials are continuing to push for social distancing measures, such as working from home when possible, limiting the amount of time spent in the community, and trying to avoid public transportation as much as possible.

Other locations with cases include Chicago and Champaign, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Sangamon, St. Clair, Whiteside, Winnebago, and Woodford counties.

