Illinois reports 27,543 new COVID cases, 48 deaths since last Friday

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 27,543 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 48 deaths since last Friday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 3,462,948 cases, including 34,198 deaths, in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 1,309 individuals in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 149 patients were in the ICU, and 47 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, health officials said.

The CDC said 28 counties are rated at "High Community Level" for COVID-19 — which includes counties around the Chicago and Rockford area.

About 43 counties in Illinois are rated at "Medium Community Level."

"With 71 counties in Illinois rated at Medium or High Community Level for COVID-19 by the CDC, the majority of counties remain at elevated risk" IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars said in a statement. "We urge everyone to protect themselves by making sure they are up-to-date with vaccines and booster shots. This is especially important for people who are vulnerable to serious medical outcomes."

The Illinois counties listed at ‘High Community Level’ include: DuPage, Lake, Adams, Champaign, Coles, Fulton, Marshall, McLean, Peoria, Pike, Warren, Calhoun, Crawford, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jersey, Johnson, Madison, Massac, Pope, Saline, Wabash, Wayne, White and Williamson.

A total of 22,731,250 vaccines have been administered in Illinois, health officials said.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.