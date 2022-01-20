Illinois COVID testing companies slapped with lawsuits by Minnesota AG

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing two Illinois companies associated with pop-up COVID testing facilities.

Center for COVID Control and its lab, Doctors Clinical Lab are headquartered in Rolling Meadows and operate 300 COVID testing sites around the country.

In Minnesota, the lawsuit alleges test kits were contaminated, the companies gave false test results and employees falsified information.

Consumers in multiple states said they didn’t get PCR or rapid antigen test results in a timely manner.

Some said they received a negative test result when they didn’t even give a swab sample. Center for COVID Control said in a statement they had staffing issues and were using the past week to re-train and hire new staff.

But Minnesota’s lawsuit indicates former employees were told to lie about test results and billing.

The lawsuit revealed that COVID test sites are reimbursed by the federal government for processing tests where the customer does not have insurance.

Center for COVID Control reportedly was paid hundreds of millions of dollars. The Minnesota AG is suing for up to $25,000 for each violation alleged.

The pop-up site at 158 W. Erie St., in River North was a busy location until the company shut down all of their testing sites.

The company signage has been removed. A handwritten message on the door reads, "Under New Management!!! Opening Soon"