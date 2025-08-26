Illinois crash shuts down roadway; emergency crews, ComEd on scene

The Brief A crash Tuesday shut down the street near Silver Glen Road and Old Homestead Road in St. Charles. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office said emergency crews and ComEd were on scene. Drivers were asked to take alternate routes until the road is reopened.



A crash shut down part of a busy road in St. Charles on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office said the roadway was closed near Silver Glen Road and Old Homestead Road following an accident.

Emergency crews and ComEd responded to the scene, and the road was expected to be blocked for an unknown amount of time.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved, whether anyone was hurt, or what caused the crash.

No estimated reopening time was provided.

What's next:

The sheriff’s office said it will provide an update once the roadway is cleared.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes in the meantime.