Illinois DCFS accused of unjustly separating infant from family

The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) has been accused of unjustly separating a 7-month-old boy from his family.

In a lawsuit filed Sunday, the family claimed caseworkers did not speak Spanish, could not communicate properly, and made no effort to get a translator.

Marisol Angel-Tapia, a resident of Cass County, Illinois, said she took her child to the doctor's office in July of last year because of a sunburn. The nurse practitioner reported the visit to DCFS on suspicion of child abuse.

The child then went to five different foster homes despite having family who was willing to take care of him, according to the complaint. He was not returned to his family until Oct. 3, 2023.

Marisol Angel-Tapia and her baby

The lawsuit alleged that DCFS would not allow Tapia to breastfeed her child or give him her milk. The attorney for the family said officials should be held accountable.

"The tragic irony of this entire situation is that this baby was taken from his loving family because of alleged abuse and neglect at the hands of his parents. When in reality the true abuse and neglect began at the hands of DCFS," attorney Kelly Olivier said.

Fox 32 News reached out to DCFS for comment on the lawsuit and hasn't heard back yet.