'Special Olympics Illinois State Basketball Champions Day' recognized on April 21

The state of Illinois is recognizing Special Olympics basketball with an official proclamation.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has declared April 21 'Special Olympics Illinois State Basketball Champions Day'.

Giannoulias himself is a former D-1 player, known for playing hoops with former President Barack Obama.

The recognition comes on the heels of the Special Olympics hosting its traditional state basketball championships, featuring the winners of all the regional tournaments across the state.

"If you continue to practice, if you continue to keep going when you're tired, if you're able to fight through that adversity, not only can you accomplish anything on the athletic field, but you can truly accomplish anything in life," said Giannoulias.

In this year's state tournament, 100 teams competed with 28 of them winning divisional gold medals.