Illinois lawmakers react as Congress reaches deal to reopen government

Illinois legislators are reacting after Congress reached a budget deal Wednesday that reopened the federal government following a 43-day shutdown.

The House approved the agreement 222–209, providing funding for Fiscal Year 2025 to keep the government running through Jan. 30, 2026, while negotiators work toward a longer-term deal for Fiscal Year 2026.

The legislation reverses the Trump administration’s mass firings of federal workers that began when the shutdown started Oct. 1. It also ensures furloughed employees and those who worked without pay will receive back pay.

The agreement also guarantees Senate Democrats a vote on legislation to extend the enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies first expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic, which are set to expire at year’s end.

Illinois lawmakers from both parties weighed in on the deal as the government prepared to reopen.

What they're saying:

"Republicans gutted our healthcare, handed billionaires a $4.5 trillion tax break, shut down the government, and returned after a 54-day paid vacation to do nothing to lower healthcare costs. I absolutely voted no on their partisan funding bill," U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (IL-02) said. "The American people cannot and should not trust President Trump with their healthcare. For years, Republicans have tried to dismantle the ACA, which has allowed millions of Americans to receive affordable health insurance. Without the ACA tax credits, 15,000 of my constituents will see their premiums skyrocket, and Illinoisans will experience a 78% increase next year. That’s unacceptable. With my strong no vote, I will continue to fight for people’s healthcare today and every day."

"For weeks, the American people have paid the price for another unnecessary government shutdown. I have been ready from day one to vote for a government funding package that improves the health, safety, and economic well-being of the American people.

"But the proposal brought forward today does none of that. It fails to prevent millions of people from losing access to health care, and includes a potential multi-million dollar payday to eight Republican senators. It also provides no guarantees that the White House will comply with the funding in the continuing resolution, in spite of their failure to do so over the last 11 months. Finally, it neglects to ensure continued funding for programs that protect our most vulnerable neighbors, including seniors with disabilities, and survivors of domestic violence from homelessness," U.S. Congressman Sean Casten (IL-06) said.

"It is also regrettable that this Republican agreement denies our veterans the benefits promised to them by excluding specific advanced funds for the Toxic Exposures Fund. Our brave men and women who have served this nation should not face delays or challenges in receiving their care. To add further insult, this agreement includes what can only be considered as a corrupt, taxpayer funded cash grab for eight Republican Senators, and I cannot in good conscience agree to vote for that precedent. Finally, I remain deeply disappointed that the Republican Majority refused to extend the health care tax credits as part of this negotiation that so many small business owners and working families rely on, even as they allow the Trump Administration to direct $40 billion in federal funds to support Argentina’s economy," Rep. Frank J. Mrvan said.

"I voted against this deal because it fails the basic test of protecting Americans’ health care," Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said. "Too many families in Illinois are already stretched thin, and this agreement does nothing to stop premiums from skyrocketing even higher. The American people shouldn’t have to trust Donald Trump’s promises to keep their coverage affordable. We need real action that lowers costs and restores stability for working families, and I will continue to fight for it."

"After dragging our nation through an avoidable shutdown, Republicans have doubled down on their cruel agenda: ripping health care away from 17 million Americans and dooming millions more to massive increases in health insurance prices, all to give tax breaks to their billionaire donors. I voted NO because this reopening deal does nothing to undo the damage Republicans have inflicted on working families, seniors, and children. Instead of protecting affordable health care, this bill locks in harmful cuts that weaken Medicaid, threaten community health centers, and put millions at risk of actually losing care.

"From the start of this shutdown, Democrats have fought to keep the government open and save lives by protecting access to health care, food assistance, education, and disaster relief. We stood united for a bipartisan, responsible budget that strengthens Medicare, expands telehealth, and makes health care more affordable for everyone. Congressional Republicans chose cruelty over compassion," U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky (IL-09) said.

"I just left the House floor where I voted NO on Republicans' partisan attempt to make life harder and more expensive for working families. Healthcare costs are skyrocketing. Failing to address that is a dereliction of duty," Rep. Brad Schneider said in a social media post.

"Tonight, I proudly voted to end the longest government shutdown in history. This Continuing Resolution will fund: - The Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Agriculture, and military construction for a full year - $263.7 billion for mandatory veterans' programs, including disability compensation, education benefits, and job training; additional funding ensures veterans' healthcare and benefits will be fully funded - $107.5 billion for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) - $26.65 billion for agriculture and rural development programs - $19.7 billion for military construction projects" Rep. Mike Bost said in a social media post.

"The Schumer Shutdown was costly, reckless, and completely avoidable. I was proud to join my @HouseGOP colleagues in voting to avoid a shutdown in September, and I was proud to join them again tonight to put an end to it.," Rep. Darin LaHood said in a social media post.

"Democrats shut down our government to play political games with people’s lives—including our own son and son-in-law, Federal Air Marshals who were forced to work without a single paycheck. This shutdown was never about principle—it was about who was going to hold power in the Democrat party. As a mother, a small business owner, and a candidate who has already pledged to put the people of Illinois first, I am more determined than ever that my voice of reason is needed in Washington to end these partisan stunts once and for all. No more games. No more shutdowns. Just service, accountability, and results," said Rep. Jennifer Davis.

