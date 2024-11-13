Illinois Democrats meet to counter incoming Trump presidency with new legislation

The Brief Illinois Democrats are meeting during their veto session to create a legislative plan to counter the incoming Trump presidency, focusing on issues like climate change, abortion, and union protections. State Republican leaders, including House Minority Leader Tony McCombie, criticize the Democrats’ approach, arguing it prioritizes anti-Trump policies over common-sense solutions for Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced the formation of the "Governor’s Safeguarding Democracy" coalition to protect states from potential authoritarian overreach by the Trump administration.



Illinois Democrats say they are meeting this week during their veto session to develop a legislative plan to counter the incoming Trump presidency.

President-elect Donald Trump made inroads in Illinois, losing the state by only 7% to Vice President Kamala Harris. But, it did not translate to down-ballot success for Republicans, who did not gain any seats in the statehouse and might even lose a few more when the final vote is counted.

"I’m not taking victory laps here. We would’ve liked to pick up more seats, but I don’t consider the GOP caucus a loser," said State House Republican Leader Tony McCombie, who blamed the poor performance on a ‘disgusting’ messaging campaign from Democrats.

McCombie also argued that the party in power can pass legislation without Republicans.

House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch says there are discussions with the governor about legislation to pass before Trump takes office in January on issues such as climate change, abortion, and protections for unions.

"In Illinois, we believe in public employees, we believe in unions," Welch said. "When it comes to women’s rights, President Trump said they’d be interested in a national abortion ban. That’s something we have to look at."

Republican leaders say Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Democrats should rethink their anti-Trump approach, given his improved numbers in Illinois.

"Instead of common sense solutions for Illinois, they’re more concerned with enacting policies combating what they think Trump might do. This isn’t leadership, it’s petty politics at its worst," McCombie said.

This comes as Pritzker, along with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, announced a coalition called "Governor’s Safeguarding Democracy," which they say will protect states from potential authoritarian overreach by the incoming Trump administration.

"At this critical moment in our history, we must unite to protect the foundations of our democracy and ensure our institutions withstand threats and persevere in their mission to improve the lives of our people," Pritzker said in a statement.