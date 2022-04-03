Illinois Democrats want to use state budget surplus to send $100 checks to Illinois residents

The Illinois spring legislative session will wrap up on Friday, and Democrats have said their focus this week will be on anti-crime measures and getting more money in people's pockets.

Lawmakers also have to agree on a budget that boasts a rare projected surplus. Democrats want to use that surplus to fund a $1.8 billion relief plan for taxpayers.

Under the plan, the state would send relief checks of $100 per person and $50 child to Illinois taxpayers who make up to $250,000 individually or $500,000 jointly. Lawmakers said the checks would be delivered in late summer or early fall of this year.

The plan also removes state taxes on back to school shopping and the one percent state grocery tax for six months.

"The state has paid its bills, so now we want to send something back to the taxpayers so they can pay their own bills," said State Sen. Don Harmon (D) Oak Park.

Republicans are criticizing the plan, calling it an election year stunt. They say it does nothing to address critical reforms needed in how the state operates.

