Illinois driver’s license expiration dates extended again

The expiration dates of Illinois driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner permits has been pushed back yet again.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced the four-month extension, from July 31, 2022, to Dec. 1, 2022.

"As a result, expired driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits will remain valid until December 1, 2022, so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities," White's office said in a statement Friday.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses and CDL learner’s permits.

Illinois license expiration dates have been pushed back several times since spring of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down driver services facilities.

White has expanded online renewals for expired driver’s licenses and ID cards and continues to mail letters to eligible customers. The letter provides driver’s license and ID cardholders with a unique PIN needed to renew online instead of visiting a facility and waiting in line.

Customers may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility for online renewal or to obtain their PIN, according to White's office.

Customers who must visit a facility include first-time driver’s license or ID card applicants, first-time REAL ID applicants and drivers ages 75 and older who are required by state law to visit a facility when renewing their license, White's office said.

White continues to encourage people to conduct other business online at ilsos.gov. In addition to driver’s license and ID card renewals for those who qualify, online services include obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, ordering a driver record and purchasing license plate stickers, White's office said.

White noted his office is also extending the expiration dates of Restricted Driving Permits (RDPs) to Dec. 31, 2022 for those that expired on or after Dec. 1, 2021 through Dec. 1, 2022.

As a reminder, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023, White's office said.