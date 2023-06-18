Illinois drought: State normally sees 40 storm warnings in June, but so far we've had just one

Northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana have not gotten nearly the normal number of storms so far this June, the National Weather Service said on Sunday.

The NWS said there have only been 10 tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings issued since April 20.

June is usually the busiest month when it comes to severe weather in northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana, the NWS said, but so far there has only been one severe thunderstorm warning, and no tornado warnings.

Some areas have only gotten 25% of normal rainfall, the NWS said.

It is unlikely that it will rain any time soon, FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl said on Sunday.