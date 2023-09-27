Illinois duo arrested after leading police on dramatic chase, tossing suspected marijuana out car window

Two Illinois residents were arrested after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase in northwest Indiana while throwing suspected marijuana out of the car's window.

Just after noon Wednesday, a Lake County Sheriff's Department Highway Interdiction Unit detective conducted a traffic stop on a white Dodge Durango SUV on westbound Interstate 94 in LaPorte County after the driver committed several traffic violations.

As the detective approached the SUV on foot, the driver fled at a high rate of speed westbound on I-94.

A pursuit was initiated and the detective observed occupants of the SUV allegedly throwing out large bags of what appeared to be marijuana.

The SUV exited I-94 at State Road 49 and the driver attempted to enter the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton. However, the gate was closed, and the SUV had to make a U-turn.

The occupants continued to flee and throw large amounts of suspected marijuana out of the vehicle and finally stopped in Porter County on westbound U.S. 20.

Two adults, a 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman from Rockford, were taken into custody.

Officers retrieved suspected marijuana from the vehicle.

The two suspects could face multiple criminal charges including felony resisting law enforcement and marijuana possession.

The case is still under investigation.