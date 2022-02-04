Illinois elected officials hold virtual summit to discuss funding opportunities

Three Illinois elected officials held a virtual summit Friday morning to share how bidders can receive funding opportunities under the American Rescue Plan.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Lieutenant Gov. Juliana Stratton were all on hand as part of their 2022 Readiness Summit.

According to Crain's Chicago, the event walked nonprofits, community organizations and vendors through funding opportunities.

Preckwinkle shared why these investments are so important.

"We all want to see safer, healthier more equitable and resilient communities. We all prioritize investment in proven strategies, services and programs," Preckwinkle said. "That's why we're aligning our work to ensure our investments compliment one another. We're targeting communities with the highest need without redundancy."

Among the money up for grabs is tens of millions for violence prevention.