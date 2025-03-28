Illinois elections heat up: High-stakes races in Orland Park, Aurora, and more

The Brief Voters in Chicago’s suburbs will head to the polls on April 1 to decide several key races, including mayoral elections in Aurora, Arlington Heights, Orland Park, and Dolton. These races could bring significant political shifts to their respective communities. Republican incumbent Mayor Richard Irvin faces a challenge from Democrat John Lash. Irvin highlights crime reductions and economic development, while Lash criticizes Irvin's handling of city subsidies and rising debt. The proposed Chicago Bears stadium at the former Arlington International Racecourse site is a central issue in the mayoral race in Arlington Heights. Candidates Jim Tinaglia, Tom Schwingbeck, and Jon Ridler are vying for the seat as the village considers the potential impact of the stadium on the community.



Voters in Chicago’s suburbs will head to the polls on April 1 to decide several key municipal races that could shape the future of their communities.

In Aurora, the mayoral race has drawn significant attention, with Republican incumbent Richard Irvin facing a strong challenge from Democrat John Laesch. Meanwhile, in Arlington Heights, the proposed Chicago Bears stadium remains a central issue as voters choose a new mayor.

With high-profile endorsements, major financial backing, and heated debates over development and public safety, these suburban elections could bring significant political shifts across the region.

Aurora's Mayoral Election

The Illinois Democratic Party has poured significant funds into the Aurora mayoral race, aiming to unseat Republican Mayor Richard Irvin.

Irvin, who ran in the 2022 Republican primary for governor, made his case for re-election Wednesday night in a campaign-style speech.

What we know:

Irvin delivered a high-energy address, touting his record.

"From the East Side to the West, from the Far South neighborhoods to the vibrant North corridor. There is evidence of a city reborn," said Irvin.

He highlighted what he called historic declines in violent crime, claiming Aurora is one of the safest cities in the country in 2024.

"Recorded just one homicide. I'll quickly resolve the domestic incident. Let me repeat, just one, in the second largest city in the entire state of Illinois," Irvin said.

What they're saying:

Residents took in the fanfare, some firmly in Irvin’s camp, others uncertain.

"Development in Aurora really needs a big push. And I'm losing a little confidence in the Irvin administration," said Aurora resident Rob Hupp.

"I am going to vote full hearted for Richard Irving. Richard has been an amazing mayor as far as I'm concerned," said Jana Farmer, another Aurora resident.

Meanwhile, Democratic challenger John Laesch has been knocking on doors, arguing city government has gone off track. He accused Irvin of steering tens of millions in city subsidies to political allies and campaign donors.

"This is all lucrative development deals for his campaign donors and politically connected few tied to City Hall, tied to his campaign that all seem to be on the inside," Laesch said.

FOX 32 has reported on Irvin and the City Council’s practice of awarding millions in city subsidies to major campaign donors. That includes CI Intel, a top donor that won a zoning change to build a lucrative tower, and a politically connected development group employing Irvin’s ex-wife that secured millions to redevelop the old Copley Hospital.

Laesch, a military veteran who moved to Aurora in 2008, has received major financial backing from the Illinois Democratic Party. He argues Irvin’s approach to development has left the city drowning in debt.

"We're all seeing a slight tax increase. What we're not seeing is the massive debt. The city at the end of 2020, and his budget will be $461 million in debt. That is triple what Irvin inherited when he came into office," Laesch said.

What's next:

Irvin declined an interview request but has secured endorsements from both the Chicago Tribune and the Daily Herald, citing his record on economic development and public safety.

Arlington Heights election

With incumbent Tom Hayes not seeking reelection in Arlington Heights, the race is between challengers Tom Schwingbeck, Jim Tinaglia and Jon Ridler.

And, the proposed Bears stadium at the old Arlington Racetrack site is shaping up to be a key election issue.

The Candidates :

Jim Tinaglia, a 52-year resident of Arlington Heights, has served on the Arlington Heights Village Board since 2013 and is the first and only architect to hold a position on the board.

Tinaglia also spent 11 years as a member and chairman of the Arlington Heights Design Committee, where he played a role in decisions regarding architecture, design, aesthetics, and signage.

Now, Tinaglia is running for mayor, and says he wants to use his knowledge and community connections to address issues and seize opportunities that impact residents and businesses.

Tom Schwingbeck and his wife have called Arlington Heights home for 36 years.

He has served as a village trustee since 2019 and was a member of the village's Zoning Board of Appeals from 2015 to 2019.

In addition to his public service, Schwingbeck said he is an active volunteer in the community and at his local church.

Jon Ridler has spent years working in local government and nonprofit organizations and said he is committed to practical, community-focused progress for the village.

Ridler said he has 20 years of experience in creating economic initiatives and aims to continue Arlington Heights' growth and prosperity.

He is positioning himself as a candidate focused on pragmatic solutions that benefit both residents and local businesses.

Bears headed to the 'burbs?

The backstory:

In November 2022, village trustees approved a zoning change to allow a sports betting facility near the old Arlington International Racecourse. The zone change was critical to the Bears' development proposal to create an NFL stadium and mixed-used commercial district on the 326-acre site.

In 2023, the Chicago Bears announced that they officially purchased the Arlington Park property in Arlington Heights.

The Bears made the purchase for $197.2 million. However, the organization says just because the purchase was finalized, that doesn't mean their vision for building a domed stadium and entertainment district is a done deal.

The building of a Bears entertainment district, analysts say, would create more than 48,000 jobs and generate $9.4 billion for the local economy.

The proposed stadium would be built just east of Illinois Route 53 and south of Northwest Highway.

Less than half of the 326-acre property would make up the stadium and parking. While the Bears have yet to determine capacity, officials said the new facility would hold significantly more fans than Soldier Field.

In December 2024, the Arlington Heights Board of Trustees unanimously approved a measure that solidified a settlement between the Bears and three local school districts, setting the team's annual tax bill for their 326-acre Arlington Heights property at $3.6 million as long as the land remains undeveloped.

While this agreement resolves a long-running property tax dispute and lays the groundwork for future development, the Bears have reiterated that their current focus remains on exploring a new stadium at Chicago's lakefront.

Orland Park Mayoral Race

The race for Orland Park's mayoral seat is heating up as incumbent Mayor Keith Pekau's "People Over Politics" slate faces off against challenger Jim Dodge’s "Orland Park for All" campaign.

The Candidates :

Pekau, who has served as mayor since 2017, is a decorated U.S. Air Force veteran and small business owner. He said his focus has been on community development, economic growth, and fiscal responsibility.

According to his website, he has introduced term limits for elected officials and opted not to take a pension, pushing for the elimination of pensions for all elected officials in Orland Park.

Challenger Jim Dodge is positioning himself as an advocate for non-partisan governance with a focus on the community.

Dodge emphasized his approach of working toward "the greatest good for the greatest number," promising to listen to all viewpoints and make decisions based on what’s best for Orland Park.

His "Orland Park for All" campaign pledges to focus on pragmatic solutions and unite the community.

What's next:

As the election approaches, both candidates are focusing on their respective visions for Orland Park’s future. Pekau points to his record of fiscal responsibility and crime reduction, while Dodge emphasizes his commitment to non-partisan leadership and his background in finance and economics.

Voters will decide whether to continue with Pekau's approach or embrace Dodge’s vision.

The election is expected to be a closely watched contest.

Dolton Mayor

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, who confidently predicted a landslide victory on election morning, lost in a landslide herself in the primary back in February.

Challenger Jason House overwhelmingly defeated Henyard in the mayoral primary, with House receiving 3,896 votes to Henyard’s 536.

What we know:

Henyard, whose tenure has been marred by allegations of financial mismanagement and controversy, was widely criticized by residents leading up to the election.

House, a village trustee and former ally of Henyard, campaigned on a platform of transparency and reform under the slogan "clean house."

Despite Henyard’s prediction of an easy victory, voters decisively rejected her leadership. House won with over 87% of the vote.

What they're saying:

House had promised throughout his campaign to bring accountability back to Dolton government.

"Not only is Ms. Henyard depriving the public of what they deserve, it’s costing the village money," he said on Election Day. "Day one, every record will be turned over."

Voters echoed similar frustrations, with many saying the election was an opportunity to change Dolton’s image.

"The way that the present mayor has been doing things just hasn't been sitting right with me," said voter Sharon Hunley.

"We’re kinda like a joke," said Regan Lewis, another Dolton resident. "It’s not a good thing, it’s embarrassing."

The backstory:

Henyard’s administration has been under intense scrutiny, with investigations into alleged financial mismanagement. A federal subpoena issued in May 2024 sought Dolton’s financial records, reportedly focusing on Henyard’s expensive out-of-state trips.

Last year, former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was hired to investigate Henyard’s handling of village funds. Lightfoot’s review found that Dolton’s general fund had gone from a $5.6 million surplus in 2022 to a $3.6 million deficit in 2024, with questionable credit card purchases and a lack of financial accountability.

What's next:

House will now face independent candidate Casundra Hopson-Jordan in the general election on April 1.

MORE ON SUBURBAN ELECTIONS:

For more information on Cook County elections, click here.

For more information on Kane County elections, click here.

For more information on Will County elections, click here.

For more information on Lake County elections, click here.

For more information on Kendall County elections, click here.

For more information on DuPage County elections, click here.