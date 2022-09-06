Illinois' electric vehicle plan — what to know

More than a dozen states are deciding whether to follow California’s plan to ban sales of new gas cars by 2035.

California is requiring all new vehicles to be either hydrogen or electric powered by that year. Their rules are the strictest in the U.S.

Last month, Governor JB Pritzker said he had the chance to sign on to a pact with California but felt the ban went too far.

Pritzker has, however, issued a statewide goal to have one million electric vehicles on the road by 2030.

Meanwhile, a big win for Illinois’ electric vehicle incentive program.

On Tuesday, Decatur-based T/CCI Manufacturing announced a $20 million investment to make cooling devices needed for electric vehicles.

The company will also set up a climate innovation center in cooperation with Decatur’s Richland Community College.

State leaders hope the facility will be the first step in creating a broader EV campus that will spur manufacturing in Illinois.