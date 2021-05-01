Illinois evictions moratorium extended through May 29

A moratorium on evictions in Illinois has been extended through May 29, 2021.

Gov. Pritzker re-issued the evictions moratorium in its entirety, which was set to expire Saturday.

The executive order states that by temporarily halting eviction proceedings, it will avoid numerous interactions associated with being evicted, including with law enforcement officers, courtroom personnel, landlords, movers and friends and family.

By temporarily halting these proceedings, the order says it will help slow the spread of COVID-19.