Illinois family couldn't get GPS data for carjacked vehicle with son inside unless they paid a fee: lawsuit

A suburban family is filing a lawsuit against Volkswagen and Verizon claiming they wouldn't release GPC tracking location data to help find their son who was in a carjacked vehicle.

On Feb. 23, a Libertyville mother, Taylor Shepherd, was returning home and about to grab her two-year-old son from her car when an offender pulled up behind her vehicle, beat her and knocked her to the ground, the lawsuit states.

The offender then stole the Volkswagen, which still had her toddler, Isaiah, inside. The offenders fled the scene in the vehicle, running over Shepherd, who was pregnant at the time.

Shepherd was able to make it inside the house and call 911.

When Lake County Sheriff's deputies arrived, they contacted Volkswagen and Verizon Connect and requested GPC tracking location data from the vehicle.

According to the lawsuit, the Volkswagen representative allegedly refused to provide deputies with location data because the free trial period for the Car-Net services had expired.

The representative then allegedly told law enforcement officials that a subscription of $150 was required before the location of the vehicle, which still had Isaiah inside, could be provided.

According to the lawsuit, the deputy continued to ask for the GPS information. However, the representative said there was nothing he could do until the subscription was paid.

The lawsuit claims that because the Volkswagen representative refused to provide the location of the stolen vehicle, it caused Shepherd, her husband and their two children extreme emotional distress from not knowing whether their son was dead or alive during that time.