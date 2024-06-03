Illinois farm fire leaves millions of chickens dead • Chicago Sky fined after loss • Boy fatally struck by car

A fire that broke out on an Illinois farm resulted in the death of millions of chickens, according to local officials.

The fire broke out Wednesday evening at the Wabash Valley Produce facility in Farina.

The Southern Illinois Fire Incidents released footage showing crews battling the fire. It took dozens of firefighters from more than two dozen departments to help put out the blaze.

Featured article

Angel Reese, Chicago Sky fined after loss to Indiana Fever

The Chicago Sky and rookie Angel Reese were fined after Saturday's loss to the Indiana Fever.

Reese was fined $1,000 for failing to make herself available for interviews after the team's 71-70 loss.

Reese recorded 8 points and 13 rebounds in her first professional game against the top overall pick, Caitlin Clark. Clark had 11 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

Featured article

Boy, 4, dies after being hit by pickup truck on Chicago's South Side: police

A 4-year-old boy died after being struck by a pickup truck on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8100 block of S. Harper Avenue.

A pickup truck was traveling westbound and attempting to turn northbound when it struck a 4-year-old boy, CPD said.

Featured article

Historic Mexican election draws massive crowds, heavy traffic to Chicago consulate

Mexico elected its first female president with help from voters around the world.

Claudia Sheinbaum prevailed in the historic election, which was also the first time people could vote for president at Mexican Consulates worldwide.

Heavy traffic clogged Ashland Avenue near Jackson on Sunday as massive lines surrounded the Mexican Consulate in Chicago, where crowds gathered to vote in the Mexican election.

Featured article

Cucumbers recalled in 14 US states over salmonella concerns

Cucumbers that were distributed to at least 14 U.S. states have been recalled over potential salmonella contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday announced the recall, noting that the impacted produce came from Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. of Delray, Florida.

They were shipped directly to retail distribution centers, wholesalers, and food service distributors in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, the FDA said.

Featured article

Trendy Poppi prebiotic soda not as 'gut healthy' as it claims, lawsuit alleges

A lawsuit filed against the wildly popular "Shark Tank" phenomenon Poppi prebiotic soda alleges that the drink was not as "gut healthy" as it’s advertised to be.

Plaintiff Kristin Cobbs of San Francisco filed the class action lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of herself and "similarly situated" consumers of Poppi against the parent company, VNGR Beverage LLC, which is based in Austin, Texas.

Poppi has quickly climbed the ranks in the beverage world — capitalizing on relevant marketing and scoring shelf-space at popular retailers like Whole Foods, Target and Costco.

Poppi's "gut healthy" promises are false since the soda "only contains two grams of prebiotic fiber, an amount too low to cause meaningful gut health benefits," the plaintiffs claimed.