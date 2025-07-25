Illinois felon allegedly beat, choked woman unconscious

The Brief A 50-year-old man is accused of punching and choking a woman unconscious in unincorporated Mundelein. Deputies later seized guns and 230 grams of weed from his home. The man, a convicted felon, remains in custody and is due back in court next week.



A man is behind bars after authorities say he beat and choked a woman unconscious last weekend in Chicago's northern suburbs.

What we know:

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 8:20 p.m. Saturday after a battered woman was discovered in unincorporated Mundelein.

Deputies and paramedics responded to the 21800 block of West Vernon Ridge Drive and found the woman bruised and injured.

According to investigators, the woman had been punched and choked by 50-year-old Lenny W. Weston, a convicted felon and resident of unincorporated Mundelein. She told authorities she lost consciousness during the assault and, after waking up, left his home, which is when a good Samaritan came across her in the road and called 911.

Deputies were unable to locate Weston in the area, but the next day, an officer spotted him driving in Lake Forest near Route 60 and Saunders Road around 3:30 p.m. and arrested him.

During the investigation, deputies learned Weston had firearms at his home. A judge approved a firearm restraining order and search warrant.

On Tuesday, authorities recovered two guns with extended magazines from his home, along with about 230 grams of weed.

He's been charged with:

Aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation (Class 2 felony)

Two counts of domestic battery (Class A misdemeanors)

Two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (Class 3 felonies)

Unlawful possession of cannabis (Class 4 felony)

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to keep Weston in custody while he awaits trial, which was granted by the court.

What we don't know:

The sheriff did not say what felony or felonies Weston was previously convicted of.

What's next:

He remains in the Lake County Jail and is due back in court on July 31.