Expand / Collapse search

Illinois fire department pulls prank on coworker leaving for new department

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Grayslake
FOX 32 Chicago

Grayslake Fire Department plays prank on departing team member

The Grayslake Fire District had some fun Friday after it played a prank on a part-timer who is leaving for another job in Kenosha.

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. - The Grayslake Fire District is having some fun this Friday.

A pickup truck was wrapped in saran wrap as part of a prank on a part-timer, who is leaving for a job with the Kenosha Fire Department.

The send-off is gaining lots of attention and well wishes for Teofanez Lopez.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He started with Grayslake as a part-time firefighter in 2019.

This will be his first full-time position.