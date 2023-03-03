Illinois fire department pulls prank on coworker leaving for new department
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. - The Grayslake Fire District is having some fun this Friday.
A pickup truck was wrapped in saran wrap as part of a prank on a part-timer, who is leaving for a job with the Kenosha Fire Department.
The send-off is gaining lots of attention and well wishes for Teofanez Lopez.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
He started with Grayslake as a part-time firefighter in 2019.
This will be his first full-time position.