Illinois fire department pulls prank on coworker leaving for new department

The Grayslake Fire District is having some fun this Friday.

A pickup truck was wrapped in saran wrap as part of a prank on a part-timer, who is leaving for a job with the Kenosha Fire Department.

The send-off is gaining lots of attention and well wishes for Teofanez Lopez.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He started with Grayslake as a part-time firefighter in 2019.

This will be his first full-time position.