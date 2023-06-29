Illinois fireworks ban: Leave the sky show to the professionals

This weekend, millions will celebrate Independence Day with some backyard flare as firework consumption reached a nationwide all-time high last year, with over 461 million pounds being ignited.

However, if you live in Illinois, you will need to leave the sky show to professionals.

Illinois is one of three states that ban the use of fireworks, except for novelty items such as sparklers and smoke bombs.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Violations are punishable by fines ranging from $75 to $2,500.

The law is largely due to injuries, as approximately 10,000 people were hurt in fireworks-related incidents nationwide last year.