Illinois has the highest tax rates in the nation, study finds

Your wallet already knows this, but new research proves Illinois has the highest tax rates in the country.

The study from WalletHub shows we pay the most state and local taxes in America.

Illinois also has the second-highest real-estate tax and second-highest gasoline tax.

According to the study, we pay about 39% more taxes than the average American.

There is one bright spot for Illinois. The study found residents pay the lowest amount of vehicle property taxes than any other state.

