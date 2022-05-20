Illinois fuel retailers sue state over gas tax signage requirement

A collection of gas station owners is suing the state of Illinois over a requirement tied to the upcoming fuel tax freeze.

The Illinois Fuel and Retail Association said stations are being required to advertise the freeze with a sticker "visible to customers".

The association said this is a political plow and violates freedom of speech.

A lawsuit filed this week in Sangamon County also highlights that the gas tax freeze is being boasted in Gov. JB Pritzker’s re-election campaigns.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE!

The suit seeks to eliminate the signage requirement.

Advertisement

On July 1, the state will pause a planned 2-cents-a-gallon fuel tax for the remainder of the year in response to rising gas prices.