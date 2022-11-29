Pritzker announces agreement to eliminate pandemic unemployment debt

The state fund that provides weekly payments to unemployed Illinoisans could soon get a nearly $2 billion cash infusion.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday afternoon that he'll ask the General Assembly to approve the move, as the local economy continues to improve.

"We've achieved historic, record-low unemployment claims. Payrolls are up. Our state's GDP surpassed a trillion dollars for the first time ever. And, we've employed 770,000 more people since the bottom of the pandemic recession," said Pritzker.

Republican lawmakers joined Democrats in endorsing the deal to payoff money the unemployment fund borrowed during the pandemic.

It averts a big tax increase on employers while maintaining jobless benefits at their current level.