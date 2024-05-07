Illinois gears up for Real ID deadline

The federal deadline for Real ID requirements is just a year away.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias launched a campaign called Get Real Illinois.

After May 7, 2025, domestic travelers 18 and older on commercial flights must have a Real ID compliant driver’s license or state ID card.

You can still board with a passport as well.

"Just because the Department of Homeland Security scheduled the deadline a year from now, does not mean that Illinoisans should delay in getting a Real ID," Giannoulias said. "Our message today is clear - don't procrastinate and get real."

A Real ID will also be required after that date at some federal facilities like courthouses and military bases.