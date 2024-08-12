Illinois now has an official state mushroom

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation Monday designating the giant puffball mushroom as the official mushroom of the state.

Senate Bill 3514, which names the Calvatia gigantea as Illinois' state mushroom, was championed by elementary students from Prairie School of DuPage in Wheaton. The students conducted research, surveyed stakeholders, and actively participated in the legislative process to see their proposal become law.

"The giant puffball will now stand as a testament to the curiosity and determination of the bright students of Illinois," Pritzker said.

The giant puffball is known for its large, round, white appearance and can be found across grassy areas throughout the state.