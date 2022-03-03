Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker touts plans to lower costs of higher education

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is working to make college more affordable for working class families.

Speaking at Northern Illinois University on Thursday morning, the governor touted his plans to lower the costs of higher education at the state level, which includes increasing map grants.

Making Illinois a top 5 state for federal assistance and Pell Grants and state investments in education.

"The stronger our colleges and universities are, the greater our prospects for economic growth and jobs and the more innovative and inclusive our future becomes. Here in Illinois, we're shaping a stronger future every single day," Pritkzer said.

The governor's 2023 budget proposal increases the state's education general fund by nearly $500 million with additional money going to all levels of education.