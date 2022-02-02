Pritzker budget proposal includes tax break on gasoline and groceries, property tax rebate

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker delivered his proposed 2023 budget Wednesday at the Old State Capitol, in front of a crowd much smaller than usual.

The governor proposed several tax breaks involving taxes on gasoline and groceries and a rebate of property taxes for low-to-moderate-income homeowners.

He also mocked Republican rivals who called it an attempt at election year vote buying.

"What a self-indulgent position the cynics take, always opposing what’s in the best interests of the people of Illinois if they think it will advance their political standing," Pritzker said.

The governor is also waiving liquor license fees for bars and restaurants, as well as the fees nurses and other frontline medical personnel pay for their state licenses, worth about $38 million.

State senate Republicans challenged Democrats to make the entire billion-dollar package of tax breaks permanent.

"Lifting the tax on groceries and gas? That's another thing that I hope that we have a further discussion on that. Because one year is not enough for relief. Our plan that we propose was a permanent relief," said State Sen. Sally Turner (R-Beason).

Pritzker signaled that Republican lawmakers may largely be shut out of this year's budget negotiations by the General Assembly's Democratic supermajority.

The governor said it'll be "adults only" at the budget bargaining table.